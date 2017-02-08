Security Drills Pushed For PA Schools

HARRISBURG – The PA House Education Committee approved a bill requiring Pennsylvania public schools to conduct annual security drills. Current law requires schools to conduct monthly fire drills. House Bill 178 requires school entities, including vo-techs, I.U.’s and various charter schools to conduct one security drill per school year in each school building in place of one of its monthly fire drills. It specifies that the schools practice procedures necessary to respond to an emergency situation such as acts of terrorism, an armed intruder or other violent threat. It also requires the security drill to be conducted while school is in session and students are present. The chief school administrator or designee is required to oversee the instruction and training of students and school employees, notify parents, and enlist the assistance of local police and emergency management agencies. The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.

