Wolf Unveils 2017-2018 Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled his 2017-2018 budget proposal to lawmakers Tuesday. The proposal tackles a $3 billion deficit without raising taxes on families, while protecting schools, seniors, and resources used to battle the opioid epidemic, in addition to creating new tools for manufacturing and small businesses. It eliminates the deficit by identifying cuts and savings initiatives in excess of $2 billion, imposes a severance tax, and closes corporate loopholes. Additionally, this budget bolsters education at all levels by increasing support by $209 million, protects programs for seniors and individuals with disabilities, and makes new investments in job training. His plan would raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage from $7.25 to $12.00 per hour. Pennsylvanians can find out more about Gov. Wolf’s budget proposal by CLICKING THIS LINK.



