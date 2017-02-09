MD Republican Senators Protest Resolution

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Republicans walked out of the Maryland Senate in protest during a debate on a resolution to enable the attorney general to sue the federal government without the governor’s permission in response to actions taken by President Donald Trump. Republicans took the unusual step of walking off the floor during today’s debate after asking for more time to consider the resolution. The Democrat-controlled chamber voted 28-18 to reject the request to delay action for another day. The Senate gave the resolution preliminary approval. A vote is scheduled for Friday.

