PA Officer Down Advisory System Advances

HARRISBURG – A measure creating the Pennsylvania Officer Down Advisory system unanimously passed the state House. House Bill 31 would establish a system similar to an Amber Alert by using media broadcasts and messaging signs along highways to help locate the vehicle and individual causing serious injury or death to a law enforcement officer. To activate the system, the measure requires a law enforcement officer killed or seriously injured by an offender. The offender poses a serious risk or threat to the public and other law enforcement and the offender’s vehicle, vehicle tag or partial tag is available for broadcast. No taxpayer funding would be needed to implement the system. Costs would be covered through assessments on court proceedings involving convictions, adjudications, and accelerated rehabilitative disposition judgments. The Officer Down Advisory system has been implemented successfully in other states. The bill now goes to the PA Senate for consideration.

