Pay Equity Bill Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The state Senate voted to strengthen Pennsylvania’s Equal Pay Law by allowing employers to determine wages based on the level or amount of education, training or experience, and prohibits employer discrimination against an employee who files a complaint. Senate Bill 241 would provide the tools necessary for employees to look into and address any unlawful pay disparity. It promotes pay transparency and makes critical updates to current law to protect any employee from pay discrimination for equal work. The measure prohibits retaliation against employees who ask about or discuss wages paid to co-workers. It allows employees to freely discuss their salaries with coworkers, prohibiting employers from preventing workers discussing salary information about their earnings or those of their colleagues. The bill now goes to the PA House for consideration.

