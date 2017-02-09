Snow Hits The Region

HARRISBURG – Drive carefully this morning as a quick moving snow system is moving through the region. Allow for extra travel time if you must be on the roads. PennDOT has lowered speeds on numerous area roads. The PA Turnpike has also temporarily lowered the speed limit on sections and has also restricted certain classes of vehicles from traveling on the entire toll-road system. Vehicles temporarily banned are commercial trucks towing multiple trailers and empty trailers. Road crews are out making roadways driveable. Some schools are closed or delayed. WDAC’s Winter Watch comes your way at around 15 and 45 minutes past the hour or find a complete list of weather related announcements at wdac.com.

