Deer Causes Scene In York County Grocery Store

MANCHESTER (AP) – Pandemonium broke out at a supermarket when a rogue deer smashed through its glass entrance and briefly ran amok inside. The wayward doe busted its way into a Giant grocery store in the York County borough of Manchester shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. Robert Beck III of Conewago Township, was in the store at the time with his wife. The 45-year-old says he heard a loud bang that he first thought was a gunshot before hearing screams of “Deer!” Catching a glimpse of the doe as it scampered toward the bakery section, Beck sprang into action. The avid hunter wrangled the deer with help from two other men and forced it outside. The store sustained only minor damage.

