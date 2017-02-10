Effort To Fund Spinal Cord Disability Research

HARRISBURG – Several state lawmakers have introduced legislation to fund spinal cord disability research in Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 31 and House Bill 385 would create the Spinal Cord Disability Research Grant Program aimed at discovering new treatments and rehabilitative efforts for spinal cord disabilities. Monroe County Rep. Mario Scavello sponsored the Senate bill. The legislation would invest $1 million into a program that awards grants to research institutions for research. Pennsylvania would join a dozen other states in supporting the effort. There are approximately 12,000 new cases of spinal cord injury each year in the United States.

