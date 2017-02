Federal Appeals Halts Solitary Confinement Practice

“If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.” — 1 Corinthians 13:1-3 Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica . Powered by BibleGateway.com