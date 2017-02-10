Overturning The Johnson Amendment Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features several federal lawmakers, attorneys, and pastors speaking in support of the “Free Speech Fairness Act,” which would overturn the Johnson Amendment. Under the Johnson Amendment, tax-exempt organizations cannot participate in or intervene in any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office. Currently, the IRS has the power to censor even a pastor’s sermon from the pulpit which runs squarely counter to the First Amendment’s free speech and religious freedom guarantees. Hear more about the “Free Speech Fairness Act” on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “WDAC Podcasts.”

