Resolution Calls For 2-1-1- Day In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved House Resolution 49 recognizing February 11th as “2-1-1 Day in Pennsylvania.” Cumberland County Rep. Stephen Bloom was prime sponsor of the resolution. The 2-1-1 free phone information service is a joint effort by the United Way, local nonprofits, and social service agencies to provide quick access to information. Bloom is urging support for a public-private partnership between state government, 2-1-1, and United Way to expand the service, develop mobile apps, and ensure efficiency and quality standards across the state.

