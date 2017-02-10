Working Towards A Real ID Solution

HARRISBURG – The state Senate Communications and Technology Committee approved legislation advancing the conversation regarding Pennsylvania’s compliance with the federal Real ID Act. In 2005, the federal government passed the Act requiring states to adopt specific standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards in order to strengthen immigration enforcement and boost homeland security. The PA General Assembly passed a law in response that prohibits the state from participating in the act due to concerns regarding the cost of compliance and questions pertaining to privacy issues. Failure to comply with the Act would mean driver’s licenses and state-issued ID cards would not be considered a valid form of identification for the purposes of boarding an airplane or entering federal buildings or nuclear power plants. Although the new requirements were supposed to go into effect on January 30, Pennsylvania received an extension until June 6 to allow additional time to comply with the federal mandate. Senate Bill 133 would repeal the state law that prevents Pennsylvania from complying with federal law and allow the state to begin having discussions with federal authorities on how the state may become compliant. Whatever plan is developed for compliance must include an opt-out provision to accommodate those with religious or security concerns.

