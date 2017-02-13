PA Capitol’s Senate Side Closed After Vandalism

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Senate is closed today following a vandalism incident. An email was forwarded to all Senate employees on Sunday announcing the closure of the Senate side of the Capitol. Drew Crompton, counsel to Sen. Joe Scarnati, says a man gained access to the Capitol early Sunday and sprayed a fire extinguisher in the hallways by the Senate’s offices and chambers. Crompton says a suspect has been arrested in connection with the vandalism. He also says several historic portraits have been removed to check for possible damage. State officials say crews will conduct air quality testing before employees return to the building. Four floors were affected by the vandalism. Philly.com reports that the vandal was not a state employee and there did not appear to be any political or ideological motive behind the break-in.

Related