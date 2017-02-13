PA Senate Passes Sanctuary Cities Bill

HARRISBURG – Legislation to prevent municipalities from obstructing federal efforts to deport illegal immigrants who pose a danger to communities was approved by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 10 prohibits governing bodies, such as counties, from adopting ordinances that contradict federal immigration policy. The bill’s sponsor, Allegheny County Sen. Guy Reschenthaler said that so-called “sanctuary cities” are commonly defined as municipalities where officials deliberately ignore requests from federal authorities to detain illegal immigrants. Under the bill which now goes to the state House, municipalities that do not enforce federal immigration policy would not be eligible for state grants and could be sued for negligence.

