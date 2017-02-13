Penn State Calls Immigration Posters “Deeply Offensive”

STATE COLLEGE (AP) – Penn State says posters on university bulletin boards calling on people to report illegal immigrants are “deeply offensive.” The student newspaper, The Daily Collegian, said images of the posters had been circulating on social media last week. One included the message, “It is your civic duty to report any and all illegal aliens. They have broken the law.” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say the agency was not involved and would not solicit information in that manner. Posters on boards designated for university organizations are being removed. Those on public bulletin boards won’t be taken down, “but may be relocated” if they are blocking other notices.

