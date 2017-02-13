Push For Security Drills For PA Schools

HARRISBURG – By a unanimous vote, the PA House Education Committee approved legislation which would require Pennsylvania public schools to conduct annual security drills in each of its school buildings. Rep. Gary Day of Berks & Lehigh Counties is a sponsor of House Bill 178 which requires school entities, including vo-techs, intermediate units, and various charter schools to conduct one security drill per school year in each school building. The bill allows schools to conduct the security drill in place of one of its monthly required fire drills. It specifies that the schools practice procedures necessary to respond to an emergency situation such as acts of terrorism, an armed intruder or other violent threat. The legislation stems from recommendations by a bipartisan select committee that the House empowered a couple of years ago to look into safety and security. The bill requires the security drill to be conducted while school is in session and students are present. The measure now is before the full House for consideration.

