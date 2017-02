CORNWALL – Police are searching for a missing Lebanon County teen. 16-year-old Ariana McClain has been missing from her residence in Miners Village. She left between 9:30 – 11 p.m Saturday. She is five eight, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, long dark brown hair, and ears pierced. She was last seen wearing a black Fila fleece top and blue jeans. She is a student at Cedar Crest High School. Anyone having information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Cornwall Borough Police at 717-274-2071.

