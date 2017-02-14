Lancaster Turkey Hill Robbery Investigation

LANCASTER – A Sunday morning robbery at the Turkey Hill at 870 Manor Street in Lancaster is under investigation. Around 6:10 a.m., a suspect approached the cashier and demanded cash. The cashier claimed the suspect had what appeared to be a hand gun and complied with his demands. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction. The robber is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, about five five, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head and black zip up jacket over the sweatshirt with a logo over the left chest area, blue jeans, and black sneakers. He was also wearing a black face mask that covered the lower half of his face and a blue latex style glove over his right hand. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.

