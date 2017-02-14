New Executive Director For Harrisburg Mission

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg’s Bethesda Mission has announced the appointment of Scott Dunwoody as their new Executive Director. He takes the place of Chuck Wingate, who has retired. Scott joined the Bethesda Mission staff in January 2007, to help with fund raising. In September, 2007, he served as the Director of Foundations and Corporate Gifts, became the Director of Development in January 2009, and has been serving as the Vice President of Business Development since 2014. Prior to Dunwoody’s appointment at the Mission, Scott held various management positions with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development.

Related