No New Trial In Lancaster Murder

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man serving life for killing his ex-girlfriend four years ago will not get a new trial. Kevin Souffrant, now 39, was convicted of first-degree murder for what a local prosecutor called “savage assault and murder” of 21-year-old Shadae Taylor-Brooks inside her Wabank Road apartment. Souffrant filed for relief, arguing his lawyer was ineffective and should have pursued a different strategy at trial. Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker denied that claim, finding the trial lawyer’s decisions in the case had “reasonable basis.” Prosecutors presented at trial an audio recording of Souffrant threatening to kill Taylor-Brooks, hours before he actually did. The recording, made by Taylor-Brooks’ sister with a cellphone, also indicated Souffrant was beating Taylor-Brooks shortly before she was found dead in her apartment.

