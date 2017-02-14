Sandusky’s Son Awaits Hearing On Child Sex Abuse Allegations

BELLEFONTE (AP) – One of Jerry Sandusky’s sons faces multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children. Court records say 41-year-old Jeffrey Sandusky was charged with 14 counts, including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors. The online court docket says Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $200,000. He’s currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility. State Police accuse him of sending inappropriate texts to a victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next week.



