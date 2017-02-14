“Warm Handoff” Protocol Developed For Statewide Use

READING– Acting Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs Jennifer Smith and Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine today discussed the importance of the “warm handoff” protocol in getting overdose survivors directly into treatment for addiction. A warm handoff protocol has been developed by the Pennsylvania College of Emergency Physicians and will be distributed statewide for recommended use by emergency room physicians and other health care professionals caring for overdose patients. The protocol/clinical pathway provides guidance on how to counsel an overdose survivor about both the overdose and how to strongly encourage him or her to enter treatment immediately for drug addiction. Last year, the Wolf Administration released warm handoff guidance to emergency room doctors and healthcare professionals to help those suffering from substance use disorder. If you or someone you know is suffering from the disease of addiction, call 1-800-662-HELP or visit pa.gov/opioids for treatment options.

