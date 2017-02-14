Watch Out For Sweetheart Scams

HARRISBURG – In recognition of Valentine’s Day, the PA State Police reminds the public – particularly users of dating and matchmaking websites – to protect themselves against online sweetheart scams. Also referred to as a romance scam, it is a common way for thieves to trick strangers into sending them large amounts of cash. The perpetrator typically preys on the loneliness of their target to quickly build trust and will then solicit money by saying they need to purchase a passport or plane ticket, to pay off medical bills for a family member, to buy a new computer or something similar. Although the targets of sweetheart scams are often men and women over the age of 60, victims come from all walks of life. State Police say never wire money to someone you have never met in person, take the relationship slow, talk to family and friends, and speak up if something doesn’t feel right. If you think you have fallen victim to a sweetheart scam, report it to police. According to the FBI, Americans lost $197 million to romance scams and similar frauds in 2015.

