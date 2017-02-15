Accident At Turkey Hill Parking Lot

CONESTOGA – Police are investigating a report of a person struck Tuesday night around 7 in the parking lot at the Turkey Hill Dairy at 2601 River Road in Conestoga, Lancaster County. The individual that was struck was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with serious injuries. Officials from Turkey Hill are assisting with the investigation. Police are currently not releasing the name of the driver, who is an employee of Turkey Hill, or the name of the victim, who is an employee of an Oklahoma trucking firm.

