EPHRATA – Crews responded to an apartment building fire in Ephrata, Lancaster County. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. today at 25 Cloister Avenue. Residents from the 12 unit building were evacuated as the fire was contained to one unit. The resident of that unit was displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross. All others were allowed to return to their apartments after the fire was extinguished. Fire investigators said the cause was from the careless burning of candles.

Related