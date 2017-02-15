Honoring The USO & The Military In PA

HARRISBURG – Resolutions honoring the USO and the military were adopted by the PA Senate. Senate Resolution 21 designates this month as “USO Month in Pennsylvania.” Founded in 1941, the United Service Organizations has worked in collaboration with the Department of Defense in fulfilling its mission of lifting the spirits of America’s troops and their families. With the generous donations of volunteers and contributors, the USO now serves thousands of troops at hundreds of entertainment events each year and through an extensive range of programs and services at more than 160 locations in 27 states and 14 countries. Senate Resolution 28 designates February 19th as “Iwo Jima Day in Pennsylvania.” Speaking on the Senate floor, Allegheny County Sen. Randy Vulakovich, the Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, explained that on February 19, 1945, 60,000 U.S. Marines and 10,000 Navy Seabees landed on the island. Ultimately, it took 36 days and the loss of 6,821 soldiers, but the U.S. prevailed against an enemy that had a tactical advantage of knowing the terrain, was fortified, and largely hidden through underground tunnels and caves. Vulakovich added that raising the American flag on Mount Suribachi, which took place on February 23, became an iconic image representing the teamwork, dedication, confidence, and effectiveness for which the Marine Corps is renowned.

