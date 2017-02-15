Police Investigate Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – Police are investigating a shooting in Lancaster. Around 4:15 a.m. today, police responded to the 700 block of Poplar Street. Officers were told the incident happened in a nearby parking lot and that the gunshot victim had gone to a home on Poplar Street. The victim, a 24-year-old Lancaster man, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim is employed as a taxi driver and reported that he was shot during a robbery attempt. The suspect was described as being an unknown race male, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt or jacket. Investigators are trying to determine how the suspect initially came into contact with the victim. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

