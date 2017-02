SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a suspect who placed a skimming device on the drive-up ATM of the First National Bank on North Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township last Friday. Surveillance photos captured the male suspect in the act. If you recognize the suspect, contact Susquehanna Township Police Detective Scott Meier at 717-909-9246 or by email at smeier@susquehannatwp.com.

Related