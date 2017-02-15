Wilmington City Council May Bring Back Prayer

WILMINGTON, DE (AP) – A city councilman in Wilmington, Delaware, is trying to bring prayer back to council meetings. The city council voted Jan. 3 to get rid of a prayer that had been used for decades to start meetings. City Councilman Samuel Guy announced online that he plans to sponsor a resolution on Thursday to bring prayer back “because that helps keep the devil out.” The bill already has five co-sponsors and just needs one more vote for it to pass. Council President Hanifa Shabazz, who sponsored the new council rules, said last month that replacing the Christian prayer with a silent reflection would be an appropriate way to separate church and state and accommodate people of all faiths.

