Wolf Seeks Boost For Early Childhood School Aid

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is trying to make the case for a 40% increase in funding for early childhood education programs. Wolf sat on the carpet with more than a dozen children visiting his office from a Harrisburg-area learning center that’s accredited through Pennsylvania’s pre-kindergarten program. Wolf says such programs pay huge dividends for children later in school and life. Wolf’s office says the extra $75 million he’s seeking would allow more than 8,400 3 and 4-year-olds to enroll in high-quality pre-kindergarten programs that are subsidized for lower-income families. Qualifying programs must meet guidelines for curriculum, teacher training, nutrition, and class size, among other things. About one-fifth of the estimated 300,000 3 and 4-year-olds in Pennsylvania are in a subsidized pre-kindergarten program.

