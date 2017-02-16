MANHEIM – Police are seeking information on an attempted child luring in Manheim, Lancaster County. A high-school aged girl told police she was in the first block of West Ferdinand Street between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when she was approached by a man in a dark colored Jeep Patriot. The man did not get out of the vehicle, but demanded the girl get in. The girl told the man she was calling police and walked away. The man drove away, turning south off West Ferdinand Street onto South Charlotte Street. The man is described as between 20 to 25-years-old, medium complexion, with side burns and a “chin-strap”-style beard with no mustache, and a short, “buzzcut”-style haircut. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481.

