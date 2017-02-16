Battle For Pro Life Bill & The Family Spotlighted

HARRISBURG – Pro lifers are working hard to see that Senate Bill 3 passes the PA House. The bill, which passed the state Senate, would limit abortion in Pennsylvania to up to five-months of pregnancy instead of the current six months. It also would end the procedure of dismemberment abortion. PA Family Institute President Michael Geer says supporters of the measure need to let their voices be heard by state lawmakers and the governor because opponents are already at work. Geer added that medical advances have helped save the lives of premature babies under six months. Gov. Tom Wolf has promised to veto the bill. Michael Geer is our guest on this Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “WDAC Podcasts.” He will talk about how the family may fare under the new Trump Administration, a push for religious liberty, and family issue concerns here in Pennsylvania.



Related