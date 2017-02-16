Berks County Couple Give Up Custody Of 6 Children

READING (AP) – A Berks County couple charged in the pneumonia death of their 2-year-old daughter have agreed to give up custody of their six other children. Attorney Bryan DePowell said after a hearing Wednesday that 34-year-old Jonathan Foster and 32-year-old Grace Foster agreed to put their other children in the custody of the county Children and Youth Services agency. The Upper Tulpehocken Township residents face involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges in the Nov. 8 death of their daughter, Ella Grace. Authorities say they told police their faith bars any kind of medical treatment. Other members of Faith Tabernacle church branches have been prosecuted in the past for failure to seek medical care for their children.

