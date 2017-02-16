Hit & Run Alert System Proposed

HARRISBURG – Philadelphia Sen. Anthony Williams has proposed two bills that would alert the public and auto body shops to any hit-and-run accidents in the state. Similar to “Amber Alerts,” the idea is to reduce hit-and-run accidents and enable quick identification and apprehension of motorists who flee the scene of an accident in which serious bodily injury or death result. The first bill requires law enforcement to alert all vehicle repair facilities in Pennsylvania to a hit-and-run incident, providing the vehicle make, model, year, and color; license plate number; unique identifying characteristics; and/or the extent of damage The second bill expands the current Amber Alert system to include hit and-run advisory alerts. Similar legislation has been enacted in California, Colorado, and Maryland.

