Praying For Paid Sick Leave In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Supporters of requiring paid sick leave in Maryland are praying for the sick as they host a day of prayer this afternoon in Annapolis in front of the state House. They will be highlighting how nearly 300 faith leaders have signed a clergy letter in support of the Health Working Families Act. Last year, the House of Delegates passed a measure to require paid sick leave, but the bill died in the state Senate. Lawmakers are trying again. Gov. Larry Hogan also has proposed a bill.

