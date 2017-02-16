Proposal For E-Prescriptions For Opioid Use

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been proposed authorizing the electronic prescribing of opioid medications in Pennsylvania as a means to prevent diversion due to handwritten prescriptions. Bill sponsors, Sen. Rich Alloway of Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties and Mercer County Rep. Tedd Nesbit said e-prescriptions are safer and the tracking of the prescription can go directly to the Prescription Drug Monitoring Database that was implemented last year to insure that only those needing the prescription can receive it. House Bill 353 would update a state law from the 1990’s that required opioid prescriptions to be written by hand, which at the time was more secure. Alloway is sponsoring companion legislation in the state Senate.

