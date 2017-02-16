Soon To Be Introduced Abortion Bill In PA House

HARRISBURG – PA House Speaker Mike Turzai applauded Warren County Rep. Kathy Rapp for the soon-to-be introduced House Bill 77, which lowers the risk to mothers and babies by limiting abortions to after 20 weeks of pregnancy and abolishing dismemberment abortions. Turzai also commended the Senate for advancing Senate Bill 3, sponsored by Sen. Michele Brooks of Crawford County. Turzai said, “It is important the Legislature send one of these bills, Rep. Rapp’s House Bill 77 or Senate Bill 3, to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk. The passage of these bills is evidence of bipartisan and bicameral support to protect unborn children and mothers and demonstrates the Commonwealth’s commitment to promoting a culture of life.”

