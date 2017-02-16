TMI Accident Spokesman Denton Dies

KNOXVILLE, TN – The calm speaking man who was President Jimmy Carter’s site representative following the Three Mile Island accident has died. Harold Denton died Monday in Tennessee following a battle with COPD and Alzheimer’s Disease. Denton started as a reactor physicist, who joined the Atomic Energy Commission and served over 30 years in the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission becoming Director of the Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation. Denton was also active in safety follow up after nuclear accidents at Chernobyl and Fukushima. He received honorary degrees from Gettysburg College, Lebanon Valley College, and the University of Pennsylvania. Denton was 80-years-old.

