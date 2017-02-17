Hogan Blasts Attorney General Powers Expansion

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is blasting a recently passed resolution to empower the state attorney general to sue the federal government without his permission. The Republican governor says while he has proposed 31 measures to help Maryland, lawmakers have focused on meddling in Washington politics and undermining him. The resolution was approved along party lines. Democrats have expressed concerns about harm President Trump could cause Maryland, if the Affordable Care Act is repealed and the federal workforce is reduced. They have voiced worries that Trump’s nominee to head the EPA could be a threat to cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay.

