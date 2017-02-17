Measure Would Bring Sports Betting To PA

HARRISBURG – Legislation legalizing sports betting in Pennsylvania has been introduced. House Bill 519 would allow sports betting in all of Pennsylvania’s licensed casinos as soon as it is permitted under federal law. Current law only permits sports betting in Nevada, Oregon, Delaware, and Montana. Bill sponsor, Rep. Rob Matzie of Allegheny & Beaver Counties says sports betting is a $400 billion business in the U.S. with most taking place illegally, through bookies and off-shore wagering companies. His bill would position Pennsylvania’s casinos to be ready as soon as the legal hurdles are removed. The bill is expected before the House Gaming Oversight Committee for consideration.

