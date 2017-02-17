Remembering Ralph Haneman (1930-2017)

LANCASTER – Today we remember WDAC’s Chief Engineer for over 50 years, Ralph Haneman, who went home to be with the Lord yesterday. He was 86. Ralph was born in Oriental, NC and eventually moved to Florida. Ralph got interested in radio after his brother in the Coast Guard showed him his ship-to-shore radio. Ralph attended Miami Technical High School and took radio courses in order to get his licenses to move into broadcasting. Ralph accepted Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord at a Billy Graham crusade in Miami. Shortly after that, a pastor told Ralph to use his radio training for the Lord. The rest is history as Ralph would come to Lancaster County and begin at WGSA in Ephrata before coming to WDAC on April 15, 1963. He officially retired in July 2016. Ralph said that radio dramatically changed over his many years, but he saw the hand of the Lord in it all. All of us at WDAC and WBYN are truly blessed to have had the opportunity to serve with Ralph and are grateful for his years of friendship and service to our Lord Jesus Christ.

