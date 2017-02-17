Resolution Calls For FFA Week in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate has adopted Senate Resolution 27 designating February 18 through 25, 2017 as FFA Week In Pennsylvania. The Chairman of the Senate Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee, Sen. Elder Vogel of Beaver County, sponsored the resolution. He said FFA goes far beyond teaching students the value of farming. He said includes food science, turf management, and horticulture. Their hard work impacts the lives of every single Pennsylvanian every day. FFA was created in 1928 as the Future Farmers of America and has grown to represent nearly a half-million students. Over 12,000 students are members of the Pennsylvania FFA Association.

Related