Witnesses Sought In Fatal Lancaster County Crash

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday around 4:10 p.m. on Route 283 west near Route 741. A Lancaster woman was stopped on the side of the road when her vehicle was struck from behind by another westbound car. Both drivers and a passenger in the stopped vehicle were transported for treatment of their injuries. Later that evening, the driver of the second vehicle died at a local hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The names of the victims are being withheld at this time. Any person who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401, ext 0.

Related