Nursing Bill Proposed In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – A bill has been introduced that would remove unnecessary state regulations that currently prevent Advanced Practice Registered Nurses from treating patients to the full extent of their education and training. Senate Bill 25 would modernize the Professional Nursing Law to permit qualified APRNs to practice in their field of specialty independent of a physician after they fulfill a three-year, 3,600-hour collaboration agreement with a doctor. The bill would remove administrative burdens that serve as an obstacle to patients. Bill sponsor, Sen. Camera Bartolotta of Washington County says expanding practice authority for nurse practitioners would improve the availability of health care services across Pennsylvania, especially in rural and underserved areas.

