EPHRATA – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Ephrata, Lancaster County. It happened Saturday shortly after 6 p.m. in the first block of East Main Street. A vehicle driven by 86-year-old Dorothy Lykens of Ephrata struck 33-year-old Silvia Morales Fontanez of Ephrata while crossing in a crosswalk. Fontanez was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with serious injuries. The investigation into the accident continues.

