Route 283 Shooting Ends With Suicide

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Wilmington, DE man took his life Sunday evening inside a vehicle on a Lancaster County road. Police believe the deceased man, age 33, was involved in a shooting incident moments earlier on Route 283 in East Hempfield Township. About 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a Lancaster woman called 911 and reported her husband was shot as he drove with her as passenger on Route 283 just east of the Salunga exit. The victim, 67-year-old Michael Lohr was treated at a hospital and released later Sunday night. The shooter, whose name is not yet being released, was reportedly driving west on Route 283, with a male passenger, when he reportedly fired out the driver’s side window. The round entered the Lohrs’ vehicle hitting him in the upper back. After the shooting, another driver on Route 283 called 911 and provided information regarding a reckless driver. Manheim Borough Police then followed that vehicle as it traveled north on Hossler Road at a high rate of speed. The vehicle abruptly stopped at Hossler and Colebrook Roads. The male passenger exited the vehicle and reported to police that the driver had a gun and was suicidal. A single shot was then fired. Police found the driver had taken his life. Preliminary information links the man as the shooter in the Route 283 incident. The male passenger was interviewed by police and released. At this point, he is not believed to have been involved in the shooting and is not charged. East Hempfield Township and Manheim Borough Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103 or Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481.

Related