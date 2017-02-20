Two Charged In Lancaster Homicide

LANCASTER – Authorities have charged two teens in the stabbing deaths of two men in their Lancaster City home. Officers found the bodies of 61-year-old Leroy Kinsey and 62-year-old Richard Walton after responding to a 1 a.m. Sunday burglary call in the 600 block of Poplar Street. Police allege the suspects got into the home through a first-floor window, demanded money, and then repeatedly stabbed the victims before fleeing to the basement, where they were found with blood on their clothing and items belonging to the victims. Another resident, described as a caretaker, had escaped and called 911 after hearing suspicious noises. 19-year-old Juan Cristo-Munoz Jr. and 18-year-old Joshua Proper, both from Lancaster, are facing charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy, burglary, and robbery.

Related