Independent Commission Proposed For Redistricting

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would establish an independent commission to draw up Pennsylvania’s legislative maps has been introduced. Senate Bill 22 would establish an 11-member independent commission comprised by four individuals registered with the largest political party in the Commonwealth, four registered with the second-largest party, and three people not affiliated with either major political party. The commission would draw up both Congressional and state legislative district maps. It would take a majority of seven – with support from a qualified majority of Commission members — for a redistricting plan to win approval. Commission members would not be allowed to hold political or party office, be related to those who hold office, or work for those who hold office.

Related