Lancaster Caretaker Sought For Taking Checks

LANCASTER – Authorities are searching for a live-in caretaker who stole some personal checks. On February 14th, police responded to a home after receiving a complaint. An investigation revealed that 51-year-old Donald Blunt of Lancaster had been employed by the victim. It was discovered that 13 checks had been taken from the victim’s home. A call to the victim’s bank revealed that money was missing from an account. Police found that Blunt had forged the stolen checks, made them out to himself, and deposited the checks into his own personal bank account. The total amount of money was in excess of $115,000. It is believed that Blunt has fled the Lancaster area. A warrant was obtained for Blunt’s arrest. Blunt has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, forgery, and theft by deception. Anyone with information on Blunt’s current location is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

