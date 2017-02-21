Proposal Allows Car Dealers Open On Sunday

HARRISBURG – Car dealerships in Pennsylvania could be open on Sundays under proposed legislation. Pennsylvania is one of 17 remaining states that does not permit Sunday sales. Ohio and West Virginia permit Sunday sales, Maryland has some restrictions on Sunday sales, but are permitted to be open on various Sundays. Currently the state of New Jersey is also considering Sunday sales legislation. Senate Bill 367 would not mandate that a dealership be open on Sunday – it would merely give them the option. The measure has been referred to the Senate Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure Committee for consideration.

